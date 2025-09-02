Kazakhstan hopes for сlose сooperation with China in AI sector

According to experts, the artificial intelligence market could reach $5 trillion by 2033, increasing its share in the global tech industry to 30%.

“Yesterday, speaking at the SCO Summit in the historic city of Tianjin, I stated that Kazakhstan supports China’s initiative to establish a Global Organization for Cooperation in the Field of Artificial Intelligence. Systematic measures are being taken in Kazakhstan to develop the digital economy and widely implement AI technologies,” said President Tokayev.

The Head of State reminded that this year Kazakhstan had launched the region’s first supercomputer and opened the AlemAI International Center for Artificial Intelligence.

“We are paying special attention to the construction of the new city Alatau City, which is intended to become a powerful national and regional hub for innovation, the crypto industry, and tech entrepreneurship. In this regard, Kazakhstan counts on close cooperation with Chinese companies. We fully support the signing of today’s agreement between Kazakhstan and China State Construction Engineering Corporation Ltd. I believe it is essential to begin construction without delay. In the near future, Alatau City will receive special status as an independent ecosystem,” said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Earlier, it was reported that the 8th meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council has begun in Beijing, with the participation of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and First Vice Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, Ding Xuexiang.

During the meeting of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council in Beijing, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev presented the country’s investment potential. In his speech, the Head of State emphasized that China is a reliable neighbor by destiny, a close friend, and an eternal strategic partner of Kazakhstan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that China has invested $27 billion into Kazakhstan’s economy. He also noted that the capacity of the “China–Europe” transit corridor through Kazakhstan will increase fivefold, outlined priorities for cooperation with China in the energy sector, highlighted key projects for diversifying Kazakhstan’s economy, and proposed that China develop organic production.