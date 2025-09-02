8th meeting of Kazakhstan – China Business Council kicks off in Beijing

As earlier reported, the 8th sitting is expected to bring together over 500 representatives of state bodies, business structures of Kazakhstan and China, including over 70 China’s largest corporations.

It will focus on the development of energy cooperation and promotion of sustainable green growth, expansion of logistics and production chains.

The Akorda press service said in a statement that on September 2, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is expected to participate in a meeting of the Kazakh-Chinese Business Council, as well as will hold a number of meetings with heads of major Chinese companies. The Kazakh leader is set to visit an opening ceremony of the Culture Center of Kazakhstan as well.