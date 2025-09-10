EN
    Kazakhstan, DR Congo sign a number of documents in Astana

    14:50, 10 September 2025

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi signed off on a joint statement after the talks in Kazakh capital Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    Both countries also adopted interdepartmental documents on diplomatic consultations as well as cooperation in mining and geology.

    Photo credit: Akorda
    Photo credit: Akorda

    To note, Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Astana on a state visit at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Both presidents held talks in a narrow format.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa during the expanded-format talks at Akorda.

    President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support within the United Nations. 

     

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Africa Politics Mining Geological exploration Astana
    Seilkhanov
    Adlet Seilkhanov
    Автор
