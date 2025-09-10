Kazakhstan, DR Congo sign a number of documents in Astana
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi signed off on a joint statement after the talks in Kazakh capital Astana on Wednesday, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the press service of Akorda.
Both countries also adopted interdepartmental documents on diplomatic consultations as well as cooperation in mining and geology.
To note, Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Astana on a state visit at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Both presidents held talks in a narrow format.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa during the expanded-format talks at Akorda.
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support within the United Nations.