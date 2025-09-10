Kazakhstan, DR Congo sign a number of documents in Astana

Both countries also adopted interdepartmental documents on diplomatic consultations as well as cooperation in mining and geology.

Photo credit: Akorda

To note, Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Astana on a state visit at the invitation of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Both presidents held talks in a narrow format.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev described the Democratic Republic of the Congo as an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa during the expanded-format talks at Akorda.

President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support within the United Nations.