EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Live: President of Democratic Republic of Congo visits Kazakhstan

    10:52, 10 September 2025

    President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Astana on a state visit at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Live broadcast of visit of President of Democratic Republic of Congo to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Video screenshot

    The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.

    Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All