Live: President of Democratic Republic of Congo visits Kazakhstan
10:52, 10 September 2025
President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi arrived in Astana on a state visit at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The visit will feature top-level talks which will focus on the prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation.
Earlier it was reported that the Head of State received a special envoy of the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Patrick Mpoyi Luabeya.