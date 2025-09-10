Democratic Republic of Congo is Kazakhstan’s important partner in Africa, President

The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, thanked Félix Tshisekedi for accepting the invitation to visit Kazakhstan. The President described the visit as a historical one as a sign of great respect for the Kazakh people.

He noted three years passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Nevertheless, the two countries are actively developing cooperation based on mutual trust and friendship.

“Today’s negotiations will elevate relations between Astana and Kinshasa to a new level and create opportunities for efficient partnership. The Democratic Republic of the Congo remains an important partner of Kazakhstan in Africa. Kazakhstan is situated at the very heart of Central Asia, and Congo — at the heart of Africa. Therefore, I believe that the prospects for developing relations between our two countries are very promising," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.

Earlier, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi held talks in a narrow format.