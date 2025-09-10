Kazakhstan, through its support within UN, stood by people of Congo, Félix Tshisekedi

During the talks with the Head of State at the Akorda Palace, Félix Tshisekedi highlighted it is the first high-level visit between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Kazakhstan.

He said the visit symbolizes the common commitment of Africa and Central Asia to the development of partnership, strengthening stability and promoting innovations.

President Félix Tshisekedi expressed sincere gratitude on behalf of the people of Congo for a warm welcome. The nations, despite geographic positions, rely on the same values, including respect for sovereignty of territorial integrity, and search for peace through dialogue. He emphasized the Democratic Republic of the Congo will never forget the support of the international community in Kazakhstan in the most trying times. He added Kazakhstan, through its support within the UN, stood by the people of Congo.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Félix Tshisekedi held talks in a narrow format.