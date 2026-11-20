The President of Kazakhstan warmly recalled the Sultan of Oman’s recent historic visit to our country and emphasized that its outcomes helped strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership further.

The Head of State wished Haitham bin Tariq Al Said success in his responsible political activities, and wished the brotherly people of Oman well-being and prosperity.

As reported, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman arrived in Astana on October 5 for a state visit. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Sultan of Oman at Astana Airport.

In narrow-format talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said today, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the Omani leader's first visit to Kazakhstan a historic event.

The Sultan of Oman, in turn, invited the Kazakh President to visit his country.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia.