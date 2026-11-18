Kazakhstan congratulates Latvia on National Day
11:48, 18 November 2026
President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated President Edgars Rinkēvičs on the Proclamation Day of the Republic of Latvia, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The Head of State expressed confidence in the further expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries and wished Edgars Rinkēvičs success in his responsible state activities, and the people of Latvia well-being and prosperity.
Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Prime Minister Hun Manet on the occasion of the National Day of the Kingdom of Cambodia.