Kazakhstan, Armenia boost trade, industry, and digital partnership

Strengthening economic ties

The heads of government reviewed trade and economic cooperation and discussed the implementation of Kazakh-Armenian agreements reached following the talks with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Attention was given to a wide range of areas, including trade, agriculture, industrial cooperation, transport, digitalization, the space industry, tourism, and cultural and humanitarian projects.

Bilateral trade: Growth and future roadmap

The meeting highlighted the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties and ensuring the intensive growth of bilateral trade turnover. Over the past five years, the volume of mutual trade has increased sixfold: from $14.2 million in 2020 to $82.8 million in 2024. Trade turnover for January-September 2025 reached $41.6 million.

The sides discussed strategic plans to boost cooperation: implementing the 2026-2030 Roadmap for trade growth; creating joint production facilities in special economic zones; and promoting business ties using insurance instruments from the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan. These efforts could result in additional exports of Kazakh metallurgical, petrochemical, and food products totaling approximately $350 million.

Focus on key industrial sectors

Agriculture holds significant potential for the mutual supply of agricultural products. The sides highlighted the prospects for exporting high-quality Kazakh grain to Armenia. Kazakhstan is also interested in importing fresh fruits, early vegetables, and nuts from Armenia to supply its domestic market during the off-season at competitive prices. Trade turnover in agricultural products grew by 7.7% in 2024, totaling $9.7 million. Since January 2025, the indicator has seen a 35.2% year-over-year increase, reaching $9.2 million.

Photo credit: Government's press service

The sides discussed the further development of industrial cooperation and the implementation of joint projects. This collaboration covers the supply of products from mechanical engineering, metallurgy, light industry, and electrical goods, notably batteries and transformers. To date, over 27,000 units have already been exported.

Prospects for cooperation are seen in the light industry, and the creation of joint ventures aimed at processing raw materials and producing finished goods.

Infrastructure and digitalization

Regarding transport and logistics, the sides noted new integration opportunities between Central Asia and the South Caucasus markets, as well as establishing logistics centers in Kazakhstan to increase road freight volume.

Additionally, issues of cooperation in the field of digitalization and the space industry were discussed. The key priorities encompass the development of AI and GovTech, the export of IT technologies, and the scaling up of technology parks. Educational initiatives are also a focus, such as the forthcoming opening of a TUMO Ventures branch in Astana. Finally, the agenda includes the execution of projects in observational astronomy, specifically the development of the National Virtual Observatory.

Tourism

Tourism offers considerable potential. In particular, this refers to an increase in tourist flows, the opening of direct flights between countries, and the expansion of the flight geography. During the talks, focus was placed on mountain tourism development. Kazakhstan is now implementing the Almaty Mountain Cluster, a new world-class resort set to become a major tourist draw and a vital element of the tourism growth.

Meeting conclusion

Prime Ministers Olzhas Bektenov and Nikol Pashinyan concluded by emphasizing that their governments are committed to implementing the agreements reached.

Photo credit: Government's press service

Photo credit: Government's press service

The leaders also jointly toured the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center.

Earlier, Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan arrived at the Akorda Palace.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan held talks at the Akorda Palace in Astana. Following the talks, the President of Kazakhstan and the Prime Minister of Armenia adopted a Joint Statement. After that, the President of Kazakhstan awarded the Armenian PM with the Order of Altyn Qyran.

As Qazinform News Agency reported, on November 20, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov welcomed his Armenian counterpart at the Astana International Airport.

Read more on the new stage in Kazakh-Armenian relations in the analytical material "Astana–Yerevan: Kazakh wheat on the “Trump route.”