Kazakhstan-Russia partnership rests on principles of mutual respect and trust - Putin

Putin emphasized that relations between the two countries are rooted in centuries of historical experience, cultural affinity and mutual trust.

“Russia and Kazakhstan are bound by strong ties of friendship, good-neighborliness and mutually beneficial cooperation, underpinned by a shared history and the close intertwining of cultures and destinies. The strategic partnership and alliance between the two countries rest on the unshakeable principles of mutual respect and trust, serving as an important factor in ensuring peace, stability and socio-economic development across the entire Eurasian region. I would like to emphasize that our country holds deep respect for a strong and prosperous Kazakhstan, with its effective political system supported by the people,” he noted.

The Russian leader also highlighted his close relationship with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, describing it as “truly friendly and sincere.” He added that their meetings always take place in an atmosphere of trust and focus on practical results.

“We consistently prioritize the strengthening of mutually beneficial Russian-Kazakh ties in all areas,” he stressed.

As for economic cooperation, Putin reported that around 70 major projects are being implemented in Kazakhstan today with Russian investment, including in the automotive industry, heavy engineering, chemical industry and other technology-intensive sectors. These initiatives have already created more than 60,000 new jobs.

As it was reported, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, is set to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan from May 27 to 29.