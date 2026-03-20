Russia’s Putin congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on new Constitution over phone

On the phone call, Vladimir Putin congratulated the Kazakh leader on the success of the nationwide referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution. Both presidents discussed bilateral ties as well.

In turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the importance of the upcoming state visit from the Russian president to Kazakhstan in late May for boosting the strategic partnership and strategic allied relations between the two countries.

Putin agreed more with such an outlook on the upcoming talks in Astana, while noting the steady bilateral cooperation across all strategic areas.

As it was reported, on March 15, Kazakhstan held a nationwide referendum on adoption of the draft of new Constitution. According to the Central Referendum Commission, 7,954,667 citizens voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.