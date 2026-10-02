Kazakh women’s doubles team secures bronze at Asian Games
13:15, 2 October 2026
Kazakh tennis players Anna Danilina and Yulia Putintseva won a bronze medal in the women’s doubles finals at the 2026 Summer Asian Games in Japan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Tennis Federation.
In the semifinals, the Kazakh duo defeated Hsieh Su-wei / Liang En-shuo (Chinese Taipei) 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:5) to claim bronze.
Earlier, Yulia Putintseva bagged a bronze medal in the women’s singles at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.
Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.