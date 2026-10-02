Kazakh women’s doubles team secures bronze at Asian Games

In the semifinals, the Kazakh duo defeated Hsieh Su-wei / Liang En-shuo (Chinese Taipei) 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:5) to claim bronze.

Earlier, Yulia Putintseva bagged a bronze medal in the women’s singles at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan.

Notably, Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, while Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.