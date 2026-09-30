Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova secures Asian Games Boxing bronze
10:34, 30 September 2026
Kazakh boxer Alua Balkibekova won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The two-time world champion faced Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen in the women’s 51 kg semifinal. After three rounds, the judges awarded Nguyen a 5-0 victory, leaving Balkibekova with the bronze medal.
This marks Balkibekova’s first appearance at the Asian Games.
Kazakhstan’s Natalia Bogdanova (75 kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), and Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) are also set to compete later today.
Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged Asian Games bronze in men’s team trap shooting.