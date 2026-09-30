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    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova secures Asian Games Boxing bronze

    10:34, 30 September 2026

    Kazakh boxer Alua Balkibekova won a bronze medal at the Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova secures Asian Games Boxing bronze
    Photo credit: The Kazakhstan Boxing Federation

    The two-time world champion faced Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen in the women’s 51 kg semifinal. After three rounds, the judges awarded Nguyen a 5-0 victory, leaving Balkibekova with the bronze medal.

    This marks Balkibekova’s first appearance at the Asian Games.

    Kazakhstan’s Natalia Bogdanova (75 kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), and Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) are also set to compete later today.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged Asian Games bronze in men’s team trap shooting.

    Boxing Sport Kazakhstan Asian Games Asia Japan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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