Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova secures Asian Games Boxing bronze

The two-time world champion faced Vietnam’s Thi Tam Nguyen in the women’s 51 kg semifinal. After three rounds, the judges awarded Nguyen a 5-0 victory, leaving Balkibekova with the bronze medal.

This marks Balkibekova’s first appearance at the Asian Games.

Kazakhstan’s Natalia Bogdanova (75 kg), Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg), and Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) are also set to compete later today.

Earlier, Kazakhstan bagged Asian Games bronze in men’s team trap shooting.