Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan wins Asian Games boxing bronze

Two-time world champion Sabyrkhan faced Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam in the men’s 55 kg semifinal. The bout was fought at a high pace throughout all three rounds, with the judges ultimately awarding Paalam a 3-2 victory.

Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) is also set to compete later today.

Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova also claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.