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    Makhmud Sabyrkhan of Kazakhstan wins Asian Games boxing bronze

    12:27, 30 September 2026

    Kazakh boxer Makhmud Sabyrkhan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Makhmud Sabyrkhan wins Asian Games boxing bronze
    Photo credit: Arlan Olzhabay / the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan

    Two-time world champion Sabyrkhan faced Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Carlo Paalam in the men’s 55 kg semifinal. The bout was fought at a high pace throughout all three rounds, with the judges ultimately awarding Paalam a 3-2 victory.

    Kazakhstan’s Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) is also set to compete later today.

    Earlier, Kazakhstan’s Alua Balkibekova and Natalia Bogdanova also claimed bronze medals in their respective weight categories at the Asian Games.

    Boxing Asian Games Asia Japan Kazakhstan Sport
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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