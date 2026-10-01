Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva wins Asian Games tennis bronze

In the women’s singles semifinal, Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva faced China’s Zhang Shuai. The match lasted one hour and twenty-three minutes, with Zhang securing a 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The opening set was closely contested, but Zhang managed to gain the upper hand in the closing stages to take it 6-4. She carried that momentum into the second set, winning it 6-2 to seal the match.

The result saw Putintseva finish her Asian Games singles campaign with a bronze medal.

On her way to the semifinals, the Kazakh tennis player produced a strong run through the tournament. In the quarterfinals, she defeated Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-3, 6-0 to secure a place on the Asian Games podium.

Putintseva’s campaign at the Games, however, is not over. She is also representing Kazakhstan in the women’s doubles alongside Anna Danilina. The Kazakhstani duo will next compete in the quarterfinals, where a victory would send them into the semifinals and guarantee Kazakhstan another tennis medal at the Asian Games.

The result saw Putintseva finish her Asian Games campaign with a bronze medal.

Earlier, Kazakhstan filed a protest over the athletics results at the 2026 Asian Games after Yasmіna Toxanbayeva was deprived of her gold medal over an unapproved footwear model.