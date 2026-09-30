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    Kazakhstan’s Bogdanova earns bronze at Asian Games

    12:07, 30 September 2026

    Kazakhstan’s Natalia Bogdanova won a bronze medal in boxing at the Asian Games, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

    Kazakhstan’s Bogdanova earns bronze at Asian Games
    Photo credit: the Sports Development Directorate under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports

    World champion Bogdanova faced India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75 kg semifinal. The two boxers battled for control of the center of the ring and exchanged punches throughout all three rounds, with the judges ultimately awarding Borgohain a 3-2 victory.

    Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg) and Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) are also set to compete later today.

    Earlier today, Kazakh boxer Alua Balkibekova claimed bronze in the women’s 51 kg event at the Asian Games.

    Boxing Asia Asian Games Sport Japan Kazakhstan
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
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