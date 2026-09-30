Kazakhstan’s Bogdanova earns bronze at Asian Games

World champion Bogdanova faced India’s Lovlina Borgohain in the women’s 75 kg semifinal. The two boxers battled for control of the center of the ring and exchanged punches throughout all three rounds, with the judges ultimately awarding Borgohain a 3-2 victory.

Kazakhstan’s Makhmud Sabyrkhan (55 kg) and Torekhan Sabyrkhan (70 kg) are also set to compete later today.

Earlier today, Kazakh boxer Alua Balkibekova claimed bronze in the women’s 51 kg event at the Asian Games.