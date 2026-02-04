Kazakh President awarded Pakistan’s highest state honor

t an official ceremony in Islamabad, Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif presented the award to Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Photo credit: Akorda

Nishan-e-Pakistan (Order of Pakistan) is bestowed on the citizens of the country and foreign political leaders and public figures in recognition of their distinguished services to the nation.

The ceremony was attended by Cabinet ministers, parliamentarians, the high command of the Pakistani Armed Forces, and the diplomatic corps.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari.

The President of Kazakhstan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held talks in restricted and enlarged formats. Furthermore, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif participated in the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Business Forum.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.

An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan.