    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit

    18:00, 3 February 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Pakistan for a state visit, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a fighter jet escort as his plane arrived Tuesday in Pakistan as part of his state visit to the country. 

    Earlier, Qazinform reported on February 3 to 4, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

