Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives in Pakistan for state visit

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a fighter jet escort as his plane arrived Tuesday in Pakistan as part of his state visit to the country.

Earlier, Qazinform reported on February 3 to 4, the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to Pakistan. The visit of the Head of State is viewed as a step toward shifting bilateral relations into a project-oriented mode, with concrete routes, contracts, market access, logistics, and transit.