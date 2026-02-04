EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence

    13:46, 4 February 2026

    An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Kazakh leader.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    After a photo-op, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Pakistan were performed, and a report of the Chief of the Guard of Honor was heard.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif introduced members of official delegations to each other.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit.

    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
    Photo credit: Akorda

     

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Pakistan Pakistan Politics Foreign policy
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All