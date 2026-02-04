Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence
13:46, 4 February 2026
An official welcome ceremony for the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, was held at the residence of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Kazakh leader.
After a photo-op, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Pakistan were performed, and a report of the Chief of the Guard of Honor was heard.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif introduced members of official delegations to each other.
Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit.