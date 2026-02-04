Pakistan's Prime Minister welcomes Kazakh President at his official residence

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the Kazakh leader.

Photo credit: Akorda

After a photo-op, the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Pakistan were performed, and a report of the Chief of the Guard of Honor was heard.

Photo credit: Akorda

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shehbaz Sharif introduced members of official delegations to each other.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, it was reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Pakistan on a state visit.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda