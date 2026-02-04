Kassym-Jomart Tokayev holds talks with Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that for three decades Kazakhstan and Pakistan have maintained a substantive political dialogue and have consistently strengthened ties across multiple fields.

He stressed that Kazakhstan, as the largest country in Central Asia in terms of territory and economic potential, and Pakistan, which occupies a strategically important position at the crossroads of South Asia, Central Asia, and the Middle East, possess significant geopolitical advantages that contribute to the achievement of long-term strategic objectives.

The Kazakh leader stated that following talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a Joint Declaration was signed on elevating relations between Astana and Islamabad to the level of a strategic partnership. This step, he said, fully reflects the spirit of brotherly relations and the sides’ unwavering commitment to deepening ties across the entire spectrum of cooperation.

In turn, Asif Ali Zardari expressed satisfaction with the level of development of bilateral relations and confirmed Pakistan’s interest in further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

The interlocutors held a productive exchange of views on current issues on the bilateral agenda and outlined new areas for expanding long-term cooperation.

In conclusion, the President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that the outcomes of this visit would help unlock new partnership opportunities for the prosperity of the peoples of Kazakhstan and Pakistan.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to visit Kazakhstan later this year.