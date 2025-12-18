Kazakh President arrives at Imperial Palace in Tokyo
Emperor of Japan Naruhito welcomed President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.
As part of the President's visit, Kazakhstan and Japan are set to sign agreements worth USD3.7 bln.
