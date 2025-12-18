Kazakh President arrives at Imperial Palace in Tokyo

As stated previously, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Japan for an official visit.

As part of the President's visit, Kazakhstan and Japan are set to sign agreements worth USD3.7 bln.

To note, Qazinform News Agency correspondent explored what connects Kazakhstan with the Land of the Rising Sun and which new areas could take the partnership between Astana and Tokyo to a new level.

In an exclusive interview with Qazinform News Agency, Japan’s Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Yasumasa Iijima, speaks about the future of bilateral cooperation, the development of the Middle Corridor, business initiatives, environmental challenges in the Caspian region, and joint efforts on nuclear disarmament.