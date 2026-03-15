Kazakh Foreign Ministry says polls already opened in over 40 countries

After Japan and South Korea, polling stations opened in China, Singapore, Mongolia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia.

The voting process is also actively taking place in Russia, India, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, said the ministry.

It added polling stations are expected to open soon across Europe.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan closes polling stations in 10 countries amid Middle East tensions.

To note, on March 15, a nationwide referendum on the draft of a new Constitution began in Kazakhstan. The first polling stations in the referendum on amendments to the Constitution of Kazakhstan were opened in Seoul and Tokyo, as well as in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, and Hong Kong.

Earlier, on February 11, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree calling for the national referendum to be held on March 15.

The starting point for the constitutional reform was Tokayev’s initiative to create a unicameral parliament in Kazakhstan. The president first presented the proposal on September 8, 2025, during his annual address to the nation.