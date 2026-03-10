Referendum 2026: Kazakhstan closes polling stations in 10 countries amid Middle East tensions

“Due to the escalation of the situation in the Middle East and taking into account security measures, a decision was made to close 11 polling stations in 10 countries. As of today, 71 polling stations are operating in 54 countries in Kazakhstan’s foreign missions. The number of voters abroad, that is, Kazakh citizens, stands at 14,230,” Alimbayev stated.

He added that referendum commissions have already been set up in Kazakhstan’s diplomatic missions abroad, and all members have undergone testing to ensure knowledge of relevant legislation.

“We can confirm the readiness of all polling stations. Information materials, ballot boxes, and referendum papers have been received. Starting tomorrow, they will be dispatched via diplomatic couriers,” Alimbayev said.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that TURKPA would participate in the observation process of the upcoming constitutional referendum in three cities of Kazakhstan, namely Astana, Almaty, and Turkestan.