2026 constitutional referendum: Polling stations open in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, and Hong Kong
Polling stations for voting in the republican referendum on the new Constitution opened on Sunday at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Beijing and at the Consulates General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai, Xi’an, and Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency’s own correspondent in Beijing reports.
At 07:00 a.m. local time, Kazakhstani diplomats and members of the election commissions opened polling stations in China, with the performance of the national anthem of Kazakhstan.
Voting at polling stations in the four Chinese cities will take place from 4:00 am to 5:00 pm Astana time (07:00 am to 08:00 pm local time). The counting of votes and the preparation of the official voting results protocol by precinct election commissions will begin at 8:00 pm local time.
Citizens of Kazakhstan who reside in or are currently staying in China are eligible to participate in the voting. The addresses of polling stations in China are listed on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.
Earlier, Qaazinform reported that referendum polling stations No. 422 in Seoul and No. 425 in Tokyo were the first to open for voting at 7:00 am local time.