2026 constitutional referendum: Polling stations open in Beijing, Shanghai, Xi’an, and Hong Kong

At 07:00 a.m. local time, Kazakhstani diplomats and members of the election commissions opened polling stations in China, with the performance of the national anthem of Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

Voting at polling stations in the four Chinese cities will take place from 4:00 am to 5:00 pm Astana time (07:00 am to 08:00 pm local time). The counting of votes and the preparation of the official voting results protocol by precinct election commissions will begin at 8:00 pm local time.

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

Photo credit: Berik Tabynbayev/Qazinform

Citizens of Kazakhstan who reside in or are currently staying in China are eligible to participate in the voting. The addresses of polling stations in China are listed on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Earlier, Qaazinform reported that referendum polling stations No. 422 in Seoul and No. 425 in Tokyo were the first to open for voting at 7:00 am local time.