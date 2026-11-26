The Head of State also focused specifically on the developments in the energy sector. In his view, the rapid adoption of artificial intelligence is accompanied by growing demand for computing power, which inevitably increases the load on power systems.

“According to the International Energy Agency's forecast, by 2030 global electricity consumption by data centers could reach 950 billion kilowatt-hours – more than double the 2024 level. Under these conditions, the availability of energy resources, the reliability of power grids and the efficiency of their use are becoming fundamental factors in technological competitiveness. Therefore, Kazakhstan has made a strategic decision to build several nuclear power plants. We are building the first plant, Balkhash, in partnership with Russia, with the Rosatom corporation playing the leading role,” the Head of State said.

The President believes that joint work in transport and logistics has become of paramount importance.

“At the Interregional Cooperation Forum in Omsk, Kazakhstan presented its Smart Cargo and AI Jol digital projects, aimed at improving freight transportation and transport infrastructure management. In October, a pilot road shipment between our countries was carried out using an electronic waybill. In other words, a solid practical foundation has been laid for further digitalization of transport links. Now it is important to ensure the compatibility of national information systems and expand the practical application of such innovative solutions. This is no easy task, but with mutual willingness, it can be accomplished. In the longer term, we could consider establishing a full-fledged digital transport corridor between Kazakhstan and Russia. Today, at the exhibition stand, we were shown a vision of how freight transportation between our two countries could develop in the future. The prospects are, of course, enormous. We could become trendsetters across the entire transport and logistics sector, given the truly indisputable advantages bestowed upon us by nature itself,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

The Head of State noted the positive dynamics of cooperation in science and higher education.

“Nine branches of Russian universities are now operating in our country. Special attention should be paid to the Kazakhstan – Sirius schools. They will serve the future of our cooperation in education. The project is based on Russia’s experience in identifying and developing the abilities of gifted children. In May, we launched construction of an educational complex in Astana. A similar project is being implemented in Almaty,” the President of Kazakhstan said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the need to take into account the impact of intelligent systems on education itself.

“Modern technologies make it possible to get a ready-made answer within seconds. Our task is to teach children to think independently, evaluate information critically and make well-considered decisions. This is a challenging task, because young people themselves can teach us, the older generation, something useful drawn from present-day realities. However, we have life experience on our side, along with a sincere desire to pass on to young people a safe and progressive world and the knowledge they will need in the future. Within the framework of the AI Journey Junior educational track, joint projects could be developed for schoolchildren and teachers to explain the benefits of the responsible use of artificial intelligence and new technologies,” the Head of State proposed.

The President went on to note that, alongside their obvious advantages, advanced technologies also create new risks.

“Unfortunately, artificial intelligence is being used for digital fraud, the spread of false information, the misuse of personal data and attacks on civilian infrastructure. On November 6, a summit of the Aqaba Process was held in Astana at the initiative of King Abdullah II of Jordan. The participants discussed issues of security in the field of artificial intelligence. The discussions confirmed the urgent need for coordinated efforts to counter the use of new technologies for criminal purposes,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.

The President of Kazakhstan said that all his proposals are aimed at building on the invaluable capital of trust between the countries with new achievements through productive high-tech cooperation.

“Joint initiatives should deliver tangible results for the citizens, companies and enterprises of our countries. I am confident that we will be able to accomplish this task in an atmosphere of mutual respect and support. In conclusion, I would like to emphasize once again that Kazakhstan highly values its strategic partnership and alliance with Russia. Yesterday, I extended my sincere congratulations to the President of Russia on the outcomes of the summit in China and the adoption of the declaration of the ‘Big Three’ great powers. The recognition of Russia in precisely this capacity and status, amid such complex geopolitical conditions, is the result of the work of its leader, President Vladimir Putin. As Eastern wisdom says, arguing with hard facts is a waste of time,” the Head of State concluded.

At the international AI Journey 2026 conference in Moscow, the Head of State noted that comprehensive digitalisation and the introduction of artificial intelligence are particularly close to him, as they have been declared a priority of our reform agenda.

The Head of State highlighted Kazakhstan’s well-developed system of electronic financial services, noting that last year exports of domestic IT services exceeded $1 billion.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev pointed out that the technological transformation is taking place against a backdrop of geopolitical tension and a lack of trust among states.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin reviewed Kazakhstan and Russia’s AI developments in Moscow.