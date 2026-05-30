Kassym-Jomart Tokayev bids farewell to Vladimir Putin at Astana airport

Vladimir Putin’s visit to Astana, at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underscored the maturity of the partnership between Kazakhstan and Russia, highlighting the role of good neighborly relations and economic complementarity as key pillars of stability and cooperation across the Eurasian region.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, upon concluding his state visit, President Vladimir Putin emphasized the importance of humanitarian ties in strengthening bilateral relations and building long-term trust between the two countries and their peoples.

Photo credit: Akorda

On May 28, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin held talks in restricted attendance, during which the President of Kazakhstan proposed holding the next Kazakhstan-Russia Interregional Cooperation Forum on August 20 in Omsk. During expanded negotiations, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated that bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and Russia is forecast to reach $30 billion. He also highlighted that the two countries are implementing more than 170 joint projects with a total investment volume of nearly $53 billion.

Astana hosted a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Following the expanded Council session, member states of the Eurasian Economic Union signed a number of documents related to amendments to the EAEU Treaty, support measures for cooperative projects in the agro-industrial sector, and customs regulation.

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the next meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council would be held in St. Petersburg, Russia, in December 2026.