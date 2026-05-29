St. Petersburg to host next EAEU summit

The meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council has concluded in Astana.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, the volume of e-commerce across the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) reached approximately $110 billion in 2024, while the share of settlements conducted in national currencies in mutual trade increased to around 93%.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for accelerated digital transformation of transport corridors and agriculture across the Eurasian Economic Union during the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council meeting in Astana.

President Tokayev said trade turnover among Eurasian Economic Union member states is expected to exceed $100 billion this year as the bloc continues to demonstrate stable economic growth despite global uncertainty.