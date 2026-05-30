Putin highlights family-like ties between Kazakhstan and Russia

Speaking after his state visit to Kazakhstan, Putin emphasized the importance of maintaining close, friendly relations between neighboring countries.

“Preserving close, good neighborly, and virtually family-like relations between our states and citizens is of paramount importance. This creates a level of trust between the two countries for the future and over a long historical perspective,” Putin said.

The Head of Russia also highlighted the high level of economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Russia.

“We have a record trade turnover of over 20 billion dollars, and there are positive prospects for further growth,” he noted.

According to Putin, the talks in Astana allowed not only a review of current cooperation but also the outlining of future priorities for collaboration. The sides also identified seven key areas for Kazakh-Russian cooperation.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Eurasian Economic Union continues to show stable economic growth and expanding regional integration, with trade turnover among member states approaching $95 billion last year.