    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrives at Congress Centre in Samarkand for CA-EU Summit

    10:33, 4 April 2025

    Heads of State and foreign delegations arrived at the Congress Centre in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, to attend the first summit between the leaders of the EU and Central Asia, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev greeted the Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    The Presidents posed for a photo.

    Those attending are expected to debate the joint development of transport and logistics projects, partnership in strategic raw materials, and opportunities for implementing environmentally friendly and efficient energy sources.

    As written before, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev landed in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, for the Central Asia-EU summit and the international conference Central Asia in the Face of Climate Change Challenges.

    Earlier, Kazakh leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held meetings with European Council President António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Odile Renaud-Basso.

