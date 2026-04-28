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    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog tour Alem.ai Center

    15:18, 28 April 2026

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Israel visited the Alem.ai International Artificial Intelligence Center on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog
    Photo source: Akorda

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog toured the Alem.ai Center, which houses the full cycle of technology development from early talent identification and training to the global scaling of AI solutions.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog visit Alem.ai  
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Israeli President was presented with Kazakhstan's key achievements in comprehensive digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into key economic and social sectors.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog visit Alem.ai  
    Photo source: Akorda

    The Astana Smart City project, a large-scale initiative to create a new generation of intelligent urban infrastructure, was also demonstrated to the heads of state. 

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog tour Alem.ai Center
    Photo source: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog tour Alem.ai Center
    Photo source: Akorda
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog tour Alem.ai Center
    Photo source: Akorda

    As Qazinform reported, a welcoming ceremony for the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place on Monday at the Akorda Presidential Residence in Astana. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, held a tête-à-tête meeting. The leaders continued their talks in an expanded format, joined by delegations from both countries.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Israel AI Artificial Intelligence Astana Hub Digital Kazakhstan IT technologies Akorda Presidential Residence Astana Foreign policy
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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