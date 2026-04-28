Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog tour Alem.ai Center

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Isaac Herzog toured the Alem.ai Center, which houses the full cycle of technology development from early talent identification and training to the global scaling of AI solutions.

Photo source: Akorda

The Israeli President was presented with Kazakhstan's key achievements in comprehensive digitalization and the integration of artificial intelligence technologies into key economic and social sectors.

Photo source: Akorda

The Astana Smart City project, a large-scale initiative to create a new generation of intelligent urban infrastructure, was also demonstrated to the heads of state.

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

Photo source: Akorda

As Qazinform reported, a welcoming ceremony for the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place on Monday at the Akorda Presidential Residence in Astana. The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and his Israeli counterpart, Isaac Herzog, held a tête-à-tête meeting. The leaders continued their talks in an expanded format, joined by delegations from both countries.