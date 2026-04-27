Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli president

During the event, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations to each other. The honor guard company commander delivered a welcome report, followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Israel.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated South Africa on Freedom Day.