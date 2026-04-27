Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli president
17:34, 27 April 2026
A welcoming ceremony for the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place on Monday at the Akorda Presidential Residence in Astana, Qazinform News Agency, citing the Kazakh President's Press Office.
During the event, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations to each other. The honor guard company commander delivered a welcome report, followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Israel.
Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated South Africa on Freedom Day.