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    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli president

    17:34, 27 April 2026

    A welcoming ceremony for the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit, took place on Monday at the Akorda Presidential Residence in Astana, Qazinform News Agency, citing the Kazakh President's Press Office.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Isaac Herzog
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the event, the heads of state introduced members of their official delegations to each other. The honor guard company commander delivered a welcome report, followed by the national anthems of Kazakhstan and Israel.

    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Akorda hosts official ceremony for Israeli President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan congratulated South Africa on Freedom Day

    Akorda Presidential Residence Astana President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Kazakhstan and Israel Politics
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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