Our cooperation's potential is truly enormous — Israeli president

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed the Israeli leader, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit.

"I would like to highlight that your esteemed father, Chaim Herzog, former President of the State of Israel, was one of the main architects of relations between our countries. For many years, since 1992, we have maintained very close and exceptionally friendly relations. Significant results have been achieved in our cooperation, primarily in the economy, as well as in politics. I would also like to emphasize that Kazakhstan has decided to join the Abraham Accords. This step symbolizes our readiness and intention to contribute to stabilizing relations between the countries of the Middle East and Israel. Today, we will discuss many issues concerning bilateral economic ties. I believe that the potential of our cooperation is enormous, and it must be fully utilized," President Tokayev underscored.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Israeli President emphasized that it is a great honor for him to be at Akorda, continuing the path of his father, Chaim Herzog, who visited Kazakhstan in 1993.

"Visiting Kazakhstan has been a long and sincere dream of mine. I have heard a lot about the beauty of your country's nature and the remarkable culture of the Kazakh people. I am accompanied by a representative delegation of industry experts capable of boosting our partnership, especially in the field of high technologies. The potential of our cooperation, as the world enters a new historical era, is truly enormous," Isaac Herzog said.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Israeli President also commended Kazakhstan's decision to join the Abraham Accords and engage in the work of the Board of Peace.

Earlier, Akorda hosted an official ceremony for the Israeli President.