FC Kairat’s goalkeeper returns to training after injury

The Almaty club shared a video on social media showing Anarbekov resuming full training with the main squad.

To note, on September 14, during the 23rd round of the Kazakhstan Championships match between Kairat and Aktobe, the goalkeeper sustained a lower jaw fracture after a collision with visiting defender Uche Agbo, forcing him to leave the field.

Temirlan Anarbekov came to prominence after a historic match against Scottish club Celtic in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers, where he saved three penalties and helped the Almaty side reach the group stage.

This month Kairat is set to play three crucial matches — on October 17 the Almaty side will face Kyzylzhar away, on October 21 they will host Cyprus’s Pafos in the Champions League, and on October 26 they will take on Astana at home in Almaty.

The team currently tops the league table, holding a two-point lead over the capital club.

As earlier reported, FC Kairat's forward Dastan Satpaev will miss Kazakhstan’s upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Liechtenstein and North Macedonia due to injury.