Anarbekov and Satpaev return to Kairat lineup after injury

The lineup is headlined by goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov, who has been out for a month after suffering a broken jaw in the September match against Aktobe in Almaty.

Dastan Satpaev, who missed Kazakhstan’s national team games in October due to a minor injury that required further medical examination in Qatar also named in the squad for the match in Petropavl.

Among Kairat’s regular starters, team captain Aleksandr Martynovich will miss the match, while the rest of the key players remain available for selection.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina has advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ningbo Open in China.