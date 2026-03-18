Joint session of Kazakh Parliament houses set for March 20

"A joint session of the Houses of Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan is convened for March 20, 2026, at 10:00 AM in Astana in accordance with Subparagraph 2 of Paragraph 4 of Article 58 of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the directive reads.

As Qazinform reported earlier, Kazakhstan will hold parliamentary elections before the new legislative session.

Recall that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.

According to the Central Referendum Commission's official results, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is, 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.