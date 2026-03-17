Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary elections before new legislative session

“It is worth pointing out that there is still much work to do — we are only at the beginning of a long journey toward the comprehensive modernization of our state. Amid colossal turbulence and instability of the global situation, this journey will be incredibly arduous, filled with obstacles and pitfalls. To succeed, we must all demonstrate unshakeable national unity, responsible and constructive patriotism, profound knowledge, and professionalism. We must achieve the goals set, and we have to win,” said the Head of State.

The Decree signed by the President outlines the key directions and measures for implementing the provisions of the Basic Law.

Five new constitutional laws will soon be submitted to Parliament: on the President, the Qurultay (Parliament), and the Khalyk Kenesi (People's Council), as well as the status of the capital and the country's administrative-territorial structure. This will also require the systematic revision of eight existing constitutional laws and over 60 other laws and foundational codes.

"The legislative process will be synchronized with the upcoming parliamentary elections, which are scheduled to be held before the new session opens. By that time, it is necessary to fully complete preparing the respective legal framework. The total transformation of Kazakhstan's legal and political spheres will continue throughout this year and, possibly, the next. We are to reform the existing institutions of power and create new ones, renewing them structurally and in terms of human resources. These new constitutional principles will become an integral part of our daily lives at every level — legal, economic, political, and social," emphasized Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

As Qazinform reported earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday signed a decree on measures to implement the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted during the nationwide referendum on March 15, 2026.

Recall that President Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.

According to the Central Referendum Commission's official results, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is, 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.