Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signs decree giving effect to new Constitution

The Head of State decreed to publish the text of the Constitution adopted on March 15 in Yegemen Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspapers.

Under the decree, the original copy of Kazakhstan’s Constitution adopted on August 30, 1995, will be transferred to the Archive of the Kazakh President. It also establishes that the original copy of the Constitution will be held and preserved by the President.

The Central Referendum Commission is tasked to transfer the text of the Constitution to the Institute of Legislation and Legal Information to ensure its availability in the Reference Control Bank of Regulatory Legal Acts.

The decree provides that under the Kazakh President’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws on the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and on Khalyk Kenesi of Kazakhstan will be submitted for consideration to the Majilis, while the Presidential Administration together with government agencies concerned are instructed to design and submit for the President’s consideration these drafts.

It also defines that under the Kazakh Government’s legislative initiative, draft constitutional laws on the status of the Kazakh capital and on the administrative-territorial structure will be put forward to the Majilis for consideration.

The Government, central, and local authorities are charged with taking necessary measures to align regulatory legal acts with the Constitution. The Government is also tasked to approve a plan for promoting the Constitution before April 7, 2026.

Control over the decree’s implementation is assigned to the Presidential Administration. The decree takes effect on the day of its signing.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the solemn event dedicated to the adoption of the Constitution.

According to the Central Referendum Commission's official results, 7,954,667 citizens of Kazakhstan voted in favor of adopting the new Constitution, that is 87.15% of those who cast ballots. A total of 898,099 people voted against.