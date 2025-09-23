EN
    Italian PM Meloni outlines conditions for recognizing Palestine

    23:45, 23 September 2025

    Italy would recognize a Palestinian state only if all Israeli captives are released and Hamas is excluded from any future government, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday, Kazinform News Agency correspondent reports.

    Giorgia Meloni
    Photo credit: Agenzia Nova

    “I am not against the recognition of Palestine, but we should set ourselves the right priorities,” Meloni told reporters.

    She stressed that pressure should be directed at Hamas rather than Israel, adding that her government will submit a motion on the issue to the Italian parliament.

    In recent days, France, Belgium, Malta, and Luxembourg announced their recognition of the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly, while leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani renewed calls for a ceasefire.

    Bizhanova Diana
    Diana Bizhanova
    Автор
