Belgium recognizes the State of Palestine

He noted that Belgium has supported the New York Declaration and is already providing aid to Gaza — more than 190 tons of humanitarian supplies and an additional €12.5 million.

According to him, statements by a number of Israeli ministers about the impossibility of creating a Palestinian state only reaffirm the need for recognition.

De Wever added that Brussels is ready in the future to open an embassy and conclude agreements with the new state after the release of hostages and the elimination of terrorist organizations.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron also announced Palestine’s recognition at the UN General Assembly, calling the decision “the beginning of a political process and a plan for peace.” He stressed the urgency of ending the war and freeing hostages, noting that France was supported by Belgium, Malta, and Luxembourg.