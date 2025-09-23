Peace in the Middle East requires firm Security Council action, says Qatar’s Amir

The strike, which took place two weeks ago, killed five Hamas members and a Qatari Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) officer and injured at least 18 others.

“We will continue our efforts in cooperation and partnership with Egypt and the United States of America. We are firmly convinced that peace can only be achieved in our region through a firm position from the Security Council, from accepting and tolerating the occupation's crimes, until allowing to the Palestinian people to enjoy their right to self-determination and establish their state with East Jerusalem as its capital on the borders of 1967 as per UN resolutions and the two-state solution. That has been the consensus of the international community. We appreciate the role of states that have recognized the state of Palestine,” he said, urging more countries to recognize Palestinian statehood.

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

Beyond Palestine, Sheikh Tamim highlighted Qatar’s diplomatic role in addressing crises in Ukraine and Africa, recalling the signing of a Declaration of Principles in Doha between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Congo River Alliance in March. He underlined Qatar’s support for US-led efforts to secure peace in eastern DRC and reaffirmed Doha’s commitment to international partnerships aimed at resolving conflicts worldwide.

Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also noted that Syria had entered “a new phase” since the end of last year. He voiced hope that this would pave the way for stability, development, and the rule of law, and emphasized the need for continued international support to meet the aspirations “towards stability, development, and the rule of law” for the Syrian people.

Just before that, US President Donald Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan delivered their respective addresses. Soon, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is set to address the General Debate of the UN General Assembly’s 80th session today.