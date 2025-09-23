France recognizes Palestine: Macron’s statement at the UN General Assembly

During his speech, Macron stressed the urgent need to end the war and release hostages.

“The time has come to free the hostages, to stop the war and the suffering,” the French leader said. “We are only moments away from never again being able to achieve peace. That is why we are gathered here.”

Macron called Paris’s decision “the start of a political process and a plan for peace and security for all.” He noted that Belgium, Malta, and Luxembourg supported France, while G7 members such as Italy and Germany have not yet followed suit.

“This is a major diplomatic victory for our country,” said French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, emphasizing that Paris’s step is a “categorical rejection” of Hamas.

The French President also called for the creation of a transitional administration in Gaza with the involvement of the Palestinian Authority, tasked with overseeing the dissolution of Hamas. He stated that France is ready to contribute to a “stabilization mission” in Gaza, raising the prospect of an international security presence in the territory.

Macron added that France would open an embassy in the Palestinian state only after the release of all hostages held by Hamas and the signing of a ceasefire agreement.

As reported earlier, it is also expected that Belgium and Luxembourg will announce recognition of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly session.