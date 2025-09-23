“Without a doubt, a more just, fairer world is possible” – Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to the UN

Erdoğan opened his speech by focusing on the situation in Palestine, calling for an immediate ceasefire. “Attacks should stop. Humanitarian aid should be able to enter with no obstacles,” he said, emphasizing Türkiye’s support for regional stability and the importance of protecting civilians.

On broader regional issues, Erdoğan highlighted diplomacy with Iran, noting that resolution of issues should be achieved “through diplomacy as soon as possible.” He underlined Iraq’s stability and security as crucial for the region and pointed to strategic initiatives like the Development Path Project. Erdoğan also talked about Türkiye’s impact on the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, stressing its importance for regional peace.

He reiterated that “there is no winner of war and no losers of just peace,” praising progress in resolving the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict. “We are pleased that steps were taken on August 8, steps that will enable the establishment of lasting peace between the two countries. (...) On this occasion, I would also like to state that the normalization process between our country and Armenia is progressing as planned,” the president said.

Erdoğan also highlighted ongoing efforts in the Ankara process to mediate between Somalia and Ethiopia. He reaffirmed Türkiye ’s impartial implementation of the Montreux Convention, which guarantees Black Sea security and has been followed for 89 years.

He stressed that the Aegean Sea and Eastern Mediterranean should be basins of stability where “the legitimate interests of all parties involved are respected.” Erdoğan also emphasized Türkiye’s readiness for constructive cooperation on energy and environmental issues.

The president called for a renewed vision in Türkiye -EU relations and highlighted Türkiye’s contributions to UN, NATO, OSCE, and EU missions. He also highlighted strong ties with the United States on trade, energy, and defense cooperation.

Erdoğan underscored Türkiye’s regional influence, saying, “We attach great importance to the peace, stability, and prosperity of our brotherly countries in Central Asia, which is our ancestral homeland. Our organization of Turkic states is moving forward with confidence on the path to becoming a global actor, going beyond being merely a regional umbrella.”

Photo credit: Video screenshot / United Nations LIVE / Youtube

He highlighted reforms in international trade, access to sustainable energy, and infrastructure projects like the Baku-Tbilisi corridor. He praised the Zero Waste Movement, noting its global growth under the patronage of his wife, and emphasized the Middle Corridor project: “We are advancing the strategically important East-West Middle Corridor project, which extends from China to Europe.”

On AI and digital development, Erdoğan stressed that “no society should be deprived of these benefits” and that AI “should be used for the benefit of humanity, not as a new tool of domination.” He also expressed support for the UN Technology Bank and Secretary-General Guterres’ UNAT initiative, calling it a way to strengthen UN effectiveness.

He concluded by emphasizing Türkiye’s commitment to a fairer international system: “I express our readiness to provide strong support to this process, also driven by our vision of making Istanbul a UN hub. I sincerely believe that it is our shared responsibility to take steps that will restore the founding spirit of the UN in its 80th year. We will continue to say the world is bigger than five until a system is established where the righteous are powerful, not the powerful are righteous. Our duty is not to abandon the system but rather to repair it and to make it work again. Without a doubt, a more just, fairer world is possible. Türkiye will patiently continue its fight for the construction of a more just world.”

Earlier, US President Donald Trump also delivered his address to the United Nations General Assembly.