InnoTech University to open in Almaty in partnership with Arizona State University

Graduates of the new university will receive dual degrees, earning both a Kazakh and an American diploma from Arizona State University. This will give them a competitive edge and international recognition in the global job market.

According to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, opening InnoTech University reaffirms Kazakhstan's strategy to deepen international collaboration in education and drive technological innovation.

The university will serve as a world-class hub that combines academic mobility, research collaboration, and practice-oriented education in engineering, IT, entrepreneurship, artificial intelligence, and sustainable development.

“Cooperating with Arizona State University and the Ministry of Science and Higher Education opens a new chapter in the development of Kazakhstan’s education system. InnoTech will become a symbol of the integration of advanced technologies, science, and entrepreneurship in modern education,” said the head of Q Group.

Undergraduate and graduate programs are scheduled to begin in 2026. Work is already in progress on a cutting-edge urban campus in Almaty that will foster study, research, and startup projects.

As previously reported, the plans to open the new university were announced in June 2025.