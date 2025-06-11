ASU to open school of medicine and university clinic on its campus in Kazakhstan

According to the Ministry’s press service, the interlocutors discussed prospects for joint projects in the higher education field, with a focus on the establishment of a branch of Arizona State University (ASU) in Kazakhstan.

The meeting highlighted the projects aimed at creating a Central Asia Education Hub in Kazakhstan and the role of branches of foreign universities.

The discussion focused on two key avenues for cooperation, including a joint educational program between Kazakhstani universities and ASU as well as an infrastructure project to build a new ASU campus.

Photo credit: Kazakh Science and Higher Education Ministry

The representative of Q University informed about the process of commissioning an ASU campus in Almaty as well as presented the vision of a large-scale scientific and educational project Science City, to be implemented in the northeastern part of the city. The complex is set to comprise scientific and research centers, educational facilities as well as infrastructure to foster innovative developments.

During the meeting, Cagri Bagcioglu announced his intention to open a school of medicine on the new campus as well as to build a modern university clinic, offering practical training for health students.

It was earlier reported that Kozybayev University deepens ties with the University of Arizona.