Kazakhstan to launch Coursera-based digital learning platform

As previously reported, the memorandum was signed by Sayasat Nurbek, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Science and Higher Education, together with representatives from Coursera.

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of Kazakhstan provided details of the memorandum, which outlines the development of new forms of academic collaboration and the integration of advanced digital tools into the educational process. In particular, the partnership includes implementing proctoring systems and AI-based assessment tools to improve transparency and objectivity in evaluating student achievements.

Key areas of cooperation include developing online programs from leading global universities for students and educators in Kazakhstan, certifying learners and teachers according to international standards, and creating a national digital education platform based on Coursera’s solutions.

The partnership will be carried out through joint initiatives in online education and digital transformation.

“The agreement is significant for reinforcing Kazakhstan’s role as a regional hub for digital education and AI skills development in Central Asia. Its implementation will mark an important step toward integrating Kazakhstan into the global education arena and boosting the competitiveness of the national higher education system,” the ministry noted.

The signing of the memorandum is a natural continuation of the country’s strategic course toward digitalization, innovative development, and openness to international cooperation.

