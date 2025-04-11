Head of State backs opening University of Culture and Arts in Shymkent
16:28, 11 April 2025
The Head of State backed a request of the residents of Shymkent to open the University of Culture and Arts in the city, Kazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
The Mayor of the city, Gabit Syzdykbayev, the Minister of Culture and Information, Aida Balayeva, were assigned with the relevant tasks.
The Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.
Earlier, he surveyed the new terminal of the Shymkent Airport and visited the modern trade-logistics center. The President also attended the exhibition of agricultural products, and visited new Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan plant, and met the city residents.