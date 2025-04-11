EN
    Modern trade and logistics center worth 14.8 bln tenge in investments built in Shymkent

    12:55, 11 April 2025

    As part of his working visit to Shymkent, the Head of State visited the modern trade and logistics center Almaar Logistics located near the strategically important transport corridor West Europe-West China, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Warehouse
    Photo credit: Akorda

    14.8 billion tenge was invested in the multifunctional warehouse complex stretching over 24,000 square meters. It boasts the latest storage technologies.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.

