Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveys new terminal of Shymkent airport
12:20, 11 April 2025
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the new terminal of Shymkent airport, Kazinform news Agency reports.
The new terminal, worth 24 billion tenge, was built using private investments.
The unique aviation hub in the south of Kazakhstan will help expand the number of flights from the region from the current 17 to 59, including flights to Europe and Asia.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.