    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveys new terminal of Shymkent airport

    12:20, 11 April 2025

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveyed the new terminal of Shymkent airport, Kazinform news Agency reports.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The new terminal, worth 24 billion tenge, was built using private investments.

    Shymkent
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Shymkent
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The unique aviation hub in the south of Kazakhstan will help expand the number of flights from the region from the current 17 to 59, including flights to Europe and Asia.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.

     

    President of Kazakhstan Airports Construction Shymkent Economy Regions
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
