President Tokayev meets Shymkent residents

Addressing the meeting participants, he said that the city had played a special role in the country’s history.

“The ancient city is located at the intersection of nine roads, on the route of the Great Silk Way… The Western Europe-Western China transport corridor also runs through the city. Due its geographical location, the city’s strategic importance is growing,” he said.

“New productions are launched. At my instruction, several social facilities, namely the Congress Hall, two schoolchildren’s palaces, and 11 comfortable schools were built,” noted the President.

In his words, 1.3 million square meters of housing were built in the city last year. Metallurgy, construction and food industries are actively developing. In 2024, Shymkent's economic growth reached 11%. More than 300 investment projects are under implementation now, due to which 9,000 permanent jobs have been created. As many as 700 billion tenge of investments were attracted to the city last year. Some 140,000 small and medium business entities are operating here. Along with a natural population growth, the city demonstrates positive migration balance, said the President.

The Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.

Earlier, he surveyed the new terminal of the Shymkent Airport and visited the modern trade-logistics center.