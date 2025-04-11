Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveys new Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan plant
13:35, 11 April 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the new Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan plant in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The President surveyed the plant’s production process. The plant is fitted with the latest technologies and has a high level of automation. It will produce up to 283 million liters of beverages.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to further support investment projects to boost the economy of the region.
As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.