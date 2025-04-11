EN
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev surveys new Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan plant

    13:35, 11 April 2025

    Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited the new Coca-Cola Içecek Kazakhstan plant in Shymkent, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The President surveyed the plant’s production process. The plant is fitted with the latest technologies and has a high level of automation. It will produce up to 283 million liters of beverages.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed the need to further support investment projects to boost the economy of the region.

    As earlier reported, the Head of State arrived in Shymkent for a working visit.

    President of Kazakhstan Shymkent Economy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
